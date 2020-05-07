Tecogen Inc. [NASDAQ: TGEN] gained by 14.44% on the last trading session, reaching $1.09 price per share at the time. Tecogen Inc. represents 24.56M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 23.33M with the latest information.

The Tecogen Inc. traded at the price of $1.09 with 699170.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TGEN shares recorded 57.35K.

Tecogen Inc. [NASDAQ:TGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Tecogen Inc. [TGEN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGEN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.09, with the high estimate being $4.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tecogen Inc. [TGEN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tecogen Inc. [TGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tecogen Inc. [TGEN] sitting at -13.70% and its Gross Margin at 37.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.88. Its Return on Equity is -19.70%, and its Return on Assets is -11.70%. These metrics suggest that this Tecogen Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tecogen Inc. [TGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Tecogen Inc. [TGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.26.

Tecogen Inc. [TGEN] has 24.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 3.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 8.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tecogen Inc. [TGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Tecogen Inc. [TGEN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.