The share price of Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] inclined by $1.22, presently trading at $1.21. The company’s shares saw 81.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.67 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TELL fall by -18.24% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.5500 compared to -0.2700 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.92%, while additionally dropping -86.69% during the last 12 months. Tellurian Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.71% increase from the current trading price.

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Tellurian Inc. [TELL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TELL an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tellurian Inc. [TELL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 75.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.39. Its Return on Equity is -68.30%, and its Return on Assets is -38.50%. These metrics suggest that this Tellurian Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.61.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has 288.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 348.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.67 to 9.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.98, which indicates that it is 10.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tellurian Inc. [TELL] a Reliable Buy?

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.