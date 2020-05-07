Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] took an upward turn with a change of 102.88%, trading at the price of $2.82 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 32.18 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 195.49K shares for that time period. TTPH monthly volatility recorded 11.98%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.63%. PS value for TTPH stocks is 1.42 with PB recorded at 0.25.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTPH an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.81, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 58.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -95.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -104.15. Its Return on Equity is -181.50%, and its Return on Assets is -100.80%. These metrics suggest that this Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.66. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.42.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] has 7.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 22.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 403.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.05, which indicates that it is 18.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.34. This RSI suggests that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.