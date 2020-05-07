The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] took an upward turn with a change of 0.97%, trading at the price of $19.71 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.74 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 3.10M shares for that time period. CAKE monthly volatility recorded 9.45%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.53%. PS value for CAKE stocks is 0.40 with PB recorded at 1.51.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Fundamental Analysis of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.27. Its Return on Equity is 23.30%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 281.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 258.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 9.09. These metrics all suggest that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has 50.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 992.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.52 to 50.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 8.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.