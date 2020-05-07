The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.[CHEF] stock saw a move by 6.12% on Wednesday, touching 582512.0. Based on the recent volume, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CHEF shares recorded 33.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] stock could reach median target price of $16.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] stock additionally went down by -24.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CHEF stock is set at -65.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -70.08% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CHEF shares showcased -66.53% decrease. CHEF saw 42.06 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.55 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ:CHEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHEF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.12, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.44.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] sitting at 3.20% and its Gross Margin at 25.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.38. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CHEF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 150.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.37 and P/E Ratio of 15.11. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has 33.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 387.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.55 to 42.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 241.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 12.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.