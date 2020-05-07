The share price of The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] inclined by $12.12, presently trading at $11.82. The company’s shares saw 136.40% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.00 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as REAL fall by -5.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 12.51 compared to -0.65 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 78.55%. The RealReal Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.26% increase from the current trading price.

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The RealReal Inc. [REAL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give REAL an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] sitting at -30.90% and its Gross Margin at 63.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.09. Its Return on Equity is -367.10%, and its Return on Assets is -31.60%. These metrics suggest that this The RealReal Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62. The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.78.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has 85.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.00 to 30.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The RealReal Inc. [REAL] a Reliable Buy?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.