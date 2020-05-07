Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] took an upward turn with a change of 18.13%, trading at the price of $11.60 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.15 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tivity Health Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.14M shares for that time period. TVTY monthly volatility recorded 10.51%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.59%. PS value for TVTY stocks is 0.42 with PB recorded at 2.08.

Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TVTY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.59, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] sitting at -22.10% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -33.62. Its Return on Equity is -63.10%, and its Return on Assets is -14.90%. These metrics suggest that this Tivity Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 481.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 475.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.50.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has 47.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 469.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.92 to 26.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 504.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 9.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.46. This RSI suggests that Tivity Health Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] a Reliable Buy?

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.