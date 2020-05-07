ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] shares went higher by 12.50% from its previous closing of 1.20, now trading at the price of $1.35, also adding 0.15 points. Is TBLT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.59 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TBLT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 10.46M float and a -0.74% run over in the last seven days. TBLT share price has been hovering between 14.80 and 0.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TBLT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.35, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -44.90% and its Gross Margin at 29.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 134.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has 11.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.91 to 14.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.