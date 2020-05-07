Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] took an downward turn with a change of -41.70%, trading at the price of $0.26 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 11.99 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tuesday Morning Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 525.86K shares for that time period. TUES monthly volatility recorded 19.51%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 35.70%. PS value for TUES stocks is 0.02 with PB recorded at 0.07.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ:TUES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TUES an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.26, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] sitting at -1.70% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.86. Its Return on Equity is -11.10%, and its Return on Assets is -3.50%. These metrics suggest that this Tuesday Morning Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] has 71.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.41 to 2.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -36.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 35.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] a Reliable Buy?

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.