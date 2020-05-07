Turtle Beach Corporation[HEAR] stock saw a move by 10.72% on Wednesday, touching 720221.0. Based on the recent volume, Turtle Beach Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HEAR shares recorded 15.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] stock could reach median target price of $13.00.

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] stock additionally went up by 1.79% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 67.37% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HEAR stock is set at -4.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by 29.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HEAR shares showcased -7.65% decrease. HEAR saw 12.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.05 compared to high within the same period of time.

Turtle Beach Corporation [NASDAQ:HEAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HEAR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.39, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 33.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.13. Its Return on Equity is 36.50%, and its Return on Assets is 16.10%. These metrics all suggest that Turtle Beach Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.77 and P/E Ratio of 11.32. These metrics all suggest that Turtle Beach Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has 15.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 156.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.05 to 12.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 180.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 5.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.64. This RSI suggests that Turtle Beach Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.