Tutor Perini Corporation [NYSE: TPC] gained by 25.85% on the last trading session, reaching $7.79 price per share at the time. Tutor Perini Corporation represents 53.53M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 331.35M with the latest information.

The Tutor Perini Corporation traded at the price of $7.79 with 2.62 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TPC shares recorded 1.34M.

Tutor Perini Corporation [NYSE:TPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TPC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.85, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] sitting at -8.20% and its Gross Margin at 5.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.37. Its Return on Equity is -24.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.60%. These metrics suggest that this Tutor Perini Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.73.

Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] has 53.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 331.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.61 to 20.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 198.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 12.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.