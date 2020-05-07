U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.[SLCA] stock saw a move by -5.94% on Wednesday, touching 2.28 million. Based on the recent volume, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SLCA shares recorded 73.34M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] stock additionally went up by 8.42% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 37.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SLCA stock is set at -85.28% by far, with shares price recording returns by -62.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SLCA shares showcased -62.48% decrease. SLCA saw 14.83 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.79 compared to high within the same period of time.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SLCA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.06, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] is sitting at 2.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.80.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] sitting at -17.90% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.21. Its Return on Equity is -31.30%, and its Return on Assets is -10.00%. These metrics suggest that this U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 199.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 188.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has 73.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 151.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 14.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.57, which indicates that it is 22.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.