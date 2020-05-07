United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $17.99 after UCBI shares went up by 2.04% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

United Community Banks Inc. [NASDAQ:UCBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UCBI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.94, with the high estimate being $23.50, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] sitting at 82.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.70. These measurements indicate that United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.27. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UCBI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.72 and P/E Ratio of 8.33. These metrics all suggest that United Community Banks Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] has 82.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.71 to 31.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 5.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Community Banks Inc. [UCBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.