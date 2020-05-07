Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $1.12 after UEC shares went up by 1.36% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 7/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UEC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.12, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.10.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -20.59. Its Return on Equity is -24.80%, and its Return on Assets is -18.30%. These metrics suggest that this Uranium Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.37. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has 177.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 195.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 1.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 218.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 8.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.