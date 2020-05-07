Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] dipped by -1.53% on the last trading session, reaching $2.57 price per share at the time. Vaxart Inc. represents 70.48M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 181.13M with the latest information.

The Vaxart Inc. traded at the price of $2.57 with 2.93 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VXRT shares recorded 10.13M.

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VXRT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.57, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -33.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -67.27. Its Return on Equity is -123.70%, and its Return on Assets is -48.70%. These metrics suggest that this Vaxart Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 143.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -30.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.47. Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has 70.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 181.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 4.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 910.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.13, which indicates that it is 12.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.