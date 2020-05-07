The share price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] inclined by $6.69, presently trading at $6.49. The company’s shares saw 99.08% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.26 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VKTX jumped by 4.68% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.94 compared to +0.29 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 39.57%, while additionally dropping -22.09% during the last 12 months. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.61% increase from the current trading price.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VKTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.49, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.96. Its Return on Equity is -10.90%, and its Return on Assets is -10.70%. These metrics suggest that this Viking Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.72. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.10.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has 76.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 497.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.26 to 8.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 9.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.