The share price of Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE: VSTO] inclined by $9.70, presently trading at $6.84. The company’s shares saw 59.32% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.29 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VSTO fall by -7.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.33 compared to -3.36 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.66%, while additionally gaining 6.83% during the last 12 months. Vista Outdoor Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.66% increase from the current trading price.

Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE:VSTO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VSTO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.84, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] sitting at -1.10% and its Gross Margin at 20.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -38.20. Its Return on Equity is -10.40%, and its Return on Assets is -3.70%. These metrics suggest that this Vista Outdoor Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 112.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.23.

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] has 59.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 577.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.29 to 10.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.25, which indicates that it is 5.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.