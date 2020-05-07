Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $6.34 after VSLR shares went up by 5.67% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE:VSLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VSLR an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] sitting at -55.30% and its Gross Margin at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.44. Its Return on Equity is -45.60%, and its Return on Assets is -3.90%. These metrics suggest that this Vivint Solar Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 799.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 782.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -20.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.69.

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has 135.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 856.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 12.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 9.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] a Reliable Buy?

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.