Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] saw a change by 34.70% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.36. The company is holding 33.53M shares with keeping 29.19M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 174.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -52.86% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.17%, trading +167.44% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 33.53M shares valued at 5.42 million were bought and sold.

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VUZI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.46, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -66.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -93.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -94.11. Its Return on Equity is -111.30%, and its Return on Assets is -97.80%. These metrics suggest that this Vuzix Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has 33.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 58.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 5.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 174.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 7.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.06. This RSI suggests that Vuzix Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vuzix Corporation [VUZI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.