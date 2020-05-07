Waitr Holdings Inc.[WTRH] stock saw a move by 25.93% on Wednesday, touching 17.14 million. Based on the recent volume, Waitr Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WTRH shares recorded 89.40M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock additionally went up by 30.65% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 62.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WTRH stock is set at -81.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by 399.69% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WTRH shares showcased 213.35% increase. WTRH saw 9.90 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.21 compared to high within the same period of time.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WTRH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.06, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -163.37. Its Return on Equity is -206.40%, and its Return on Assets is -97.40%. These metrics suggest that this Waitr Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 553.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 538.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.05. Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has 89.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 144.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 9.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 860.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -3.57, which indicates that it is 22.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.77. This RSI suggests that Waitr Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.