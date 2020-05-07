Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] took an downward turn with a change of -18.08%, trading at the price of $2.24 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.06 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.73M shares for that time period. WMC monthly volatility recorded 14.65%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.23%. PS value for WMC stocks is 0.61 with PB recorded at 0.26.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE:WMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.24, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] sitting at 28.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.00. These measurements indicate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.71. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WMC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 797.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 294.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 36.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has 56.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 154.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.37 to 11.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 9.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.