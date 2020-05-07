Whiting Petroleum Corporation[WLL] stock saw a move by -3.43% on Wednesday, touching 4.17 million. Based on the recent volume, Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WLL shares recorded 93.23M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock could reach median target price of $3.00.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock additionally went down by -11.90% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 237.08% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WLL stock is set at -95.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by -76.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WLL shares showcased -85.43% decrease. WLL saw 25.14 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WLL an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.08, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $0.20 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] is sitting at 2.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.47.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 79.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.46. Its Return on Equity is -5.80%, and its Return on Assets is -3.10%. These metrics suggest that this Whiting Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has 93.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 103.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 25.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 328.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.37, which indicates that it is 15.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] a Reliable Buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.