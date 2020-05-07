Centric Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRC] stock went up by 14.03% or 0.11 points up from its previous closing price of 0.75. The stock reached $0.86 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CTRC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

CTRC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.8099, at one point touching $0.7311. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.87%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.47 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -78.39% after the recent low of 0.49.

Centric Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTRC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.86, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] sitting at -4.80% and its Gross Margin at 24.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.19. Its Return on Assets is -13.40%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,490.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,477.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 126.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 118.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.97. Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.40.

Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] has 58.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.49 to 4.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.04, which indicates that it is 17.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.