Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] opened at $4.42 and closed at $4.28 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.45.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] had 2.63 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.38M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.67%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.85%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.63 during that period and CLF managed to take a rebound to 11.54 in the last 52 weeks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.45, with the high estimate being $10.25, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at 20.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70. Its Return on Equity is 92.60%, and its Return on Assets is 8.60%. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 590.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 590.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.25 and P/E Ratio of 4.25. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 417.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 7.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.