Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] saw a change by 6.52% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.70. The company is holding 90.50M shares with keeping 84.38M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 91.43% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.70% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -46.45%, trading +83.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 90.50M shares valued at 461133.0 were bought and sold.

Evolent Health Inc. [NYSE:EVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Evolent Health Inc. [EVH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EVH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.73, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] sitting at -36.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.79. Its Return on Equity is -28.30%, and its Return on Assets is -18.60%. These metrics suggest that this Evolent Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83.

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] has 90.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 569.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.50 to 14.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 8.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] a Reliable Buy?

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.