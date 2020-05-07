The share price of Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] inclined by $0.32, presently trading at $0.48. The company’s shares saw 830.23% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.05 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GNUS jumped by 70.03% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.6100 compared to +0.1977 of all time high it touched on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 100.33%, while additionally dropping -75.13% during the last 12 months. Genius Brands International Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.02% increase from the current trading price.

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give GNUS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.48, with the high estimate being $4.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 22.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.64. Its Return on Equity is -157.30%, and its Return on Assets is -52.70%. These metrics suggest that this Genius Brands International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has 28.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 2.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 830.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 28.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.51. This RSI suggests that Genius Brands International Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] a Reliable Buy?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.