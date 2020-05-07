GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] opened at $0.54 and closed at $0.52 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.21% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.52.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] had 1.56 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.99M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.24%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.38 during that period and GNC managed to take a rebound to 3.42 in the last 52 weeks.

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GNC an Sell rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.52. Its Return on Equity is 28.90%, and its Return on Assets is -3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31,584.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has 86.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 3.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 13.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.