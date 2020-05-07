Inogen Inc. [NASDAQ: INGN] shares went lower by -25.32% from its previous closing of 52.90, now trading at the price of $39.51, also subtracting -13.39 points. Is INGN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.59 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of INGN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 21.77M float and a -24.03% run over in the last seven days. INGN share price has been hovering between 95.59 and 31.21 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Inogen Inc. [NASDAQ:INGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Inogen Inc. [INGN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INGN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.51, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $51.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inogen Inc. [INGN] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inogen Inc. [INGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inogen Inc. [INGN] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.35. Its Return on Equity is 6.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Inogen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inogen Inc. [INGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Inogen Inc. [INGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 44.86 and P/E Ratio of 62.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Inogen Inc. [INGN] has 21.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 864.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.21 to 95.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 9.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inogen Inc. [INGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inogen Inc. [INGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.