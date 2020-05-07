Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] took an upward turn with a change of 6.58%, trading at the price of $1.62 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 651689.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 869.06K shares for that time period. RYAM monthly volatility recorded 16.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 23.91%. PS value for RYAM stocks is 0.07 with PB recorded at 0.14.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RYAM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.62, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] sitting at -4.70% and its Gross Margin at 1.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.51. Its Return on Equity is -4.70%, and its Return on Assets is -1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 158.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has 76.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 116.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 14.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.95, which indicates that it is 23.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.