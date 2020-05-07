RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] saw a change by 11.10% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.90. The company is holding 39.50M shares with keeping 22.41M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 181.22% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -60.53% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -42.95%, trading +165.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 39.50M shares valued at 607588.0 were bought and sold.

RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ:RNWK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give RNWK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.90, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] sitting at -18.90% and its Gross Margin at 40.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -48.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -37.05. Its Return on Equity is -42.00%, and its Return on Assets is -11.00%. These metrics suggest that this RealNetworks Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has 39.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 2.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 181.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 11.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] a Reliable Buy?

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.