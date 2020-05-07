Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $0.25 after SQBG shares went down by -3.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give SQBG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.25, with the high estimate being $0.30, the low estimate being $0.30 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] sitting at 6.60%.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] has 72.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 1.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 30.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.