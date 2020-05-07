ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] stock went up by 6.96% or 0.45 points up from its previous closing price of 6.47. The stock reached $6.92 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PIXY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 11.74% in the period of the last 7 days.

PIXY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.6299, at one point touching $6.2001. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -79.65%. The 52-week high currently stands at 34.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -80.31% after the recent low of 3.21.

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give PIXY an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] sitting at -23.50% and its Gross Margin at 21.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] has 0.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.21 to 34.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.