Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] saw a change by 34.53% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $30.00. The company is holding 21.17M shares with keeping 14.63M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 337.32% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 21.80% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.66%, trading +337.32% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 21.17M shares valued at 2.24 million were bought and sold.

Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE:VAPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VAPO an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.24. Its Return on Equity is -107.90%, and its Return on Assets is -49.60%. These metrics suggest that this Vapotherm Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.72.

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] has 21.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 635.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.86 to 24.63. At its current price, it has moved up by 21.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 337.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.50. This RSI suggests that Vapotherm Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.