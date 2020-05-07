Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] shares went lower by -7.52% from its previous closing of 3.19, now trading at the price of $2.95, also subtracting -0.24 points. Is WKHS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.28 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WKHS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 56.13M float and a -1.01% run over in the last seven days. WKHS share price has been hovering between 5.37 and 0.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WKHS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.95, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 250.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 679.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 65.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 193.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 264.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 14.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.