The share price of XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] inclined by $0.48, presently trading at $0.44. The company’s shares saw 784.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.05 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as XSPA fall by -7.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.5350 compared to -0.0423 of all time high it touched on 05/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 84.62%, while additionally dropping -80.00% during the last 12 months.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 9/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give XSPA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.44, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] sitting at -36.20% and its Gross Margin at 22.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -293.64. Its Return on Assets is -63.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 169.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has 84.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 784.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.59, which indicates that it is 8.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.