Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $0.29 after ZN shares went down by -15.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give ZN an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -51.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.39. Its Return on Equity is -74.60%, and its Return on Assets is -45.30%. These metrics suggest that this Zion Oil & Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.43. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has 169.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 11.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.