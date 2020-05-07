The share price of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] inclined by $0.20, presently trading at $0.23. The company’s shares saw 106.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.11 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ZOM jumped by 11.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2400 compared to +0.0526 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.20%, while additionally dropping -38.02% during the last 12 months.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX:ZOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZOM an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -687.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -687.85. Its Return on Equity is 344.80%, and its Return on Assets is -302.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZOM financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.56.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] has 156.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.11 to 0.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.06, which indicates that it is 15.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.