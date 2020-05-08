Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE: AKR] stock went up by 5.62% or 0.62 points up from its previous closing price of 11.03. The stock reached $11.65 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AKR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.97% in the period of the last 7 days.

AKR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $12.06, at one point touching $11.11. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -60.57%. The 52-week high currently stands at 29.55 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -58.69% after the recent low of 10.01.

Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE:AKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AKR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.65, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] sitting at 24.60% and its Gross Margin at 69.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80. These measurements indicate that Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.81. Its Return on Equity is 3.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Acadia Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 91.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.22 and P/E Ratio of 30.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has 90.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.01 to 29.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 6.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust [AKR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.