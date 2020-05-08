The share price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] inclined by $1.49, presently trading at $1.53. The company’s shares saw 117.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.70 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ACRX fall by -7.45% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.5600 compared to +0.0401 of all time high it touched on 05/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.41%, while additionally dropping -57.55% during the last 12 months. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.27% increase from the current trading price.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -60.73. Its Return on Equity is 221.80%, and its Return on Assets is -50.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ACRX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 151.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 133.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 70.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] has 86.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 128.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 3.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 7.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.