ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] saw a change by 4.91% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $46.36. The company is holding 20.34M shares with keeping 8.62M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 270.58% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.02%, trading +197.68% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 20.34M shares valued at 324393.0 were bought and sold.

ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ:ACMR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For ACM Research Inc. [ACMR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ACMR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.53, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Fundamental Analysis of ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] sitting at 16.50% and its Gross Margin at 47.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.60. These measurements indicate that ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.83. Its Return on Equity is 24.90%, and its Return on Assets is 12.00%. These metrics all suggest that ACM Research Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 37.55 and P/E Ratio of 47.43. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] has 20.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 898.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.51 to 51.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 270.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ACM Research Inc. [ACMR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.