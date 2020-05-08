ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] took an upward turn with a change of 13.44%, trading at the price of $11.65 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.14 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ADTRAN Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 400.45K shares for that time period. ADTN monthly volatility recorded 7.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.40%. PS value for ADTN stocks is 1.09 with PB recorded at 1.47.

ADTRAN Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADTN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.65, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] sitting at -7.50% and its Gross Margin at 41.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.36. Its Return on Equity is -12.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.80%. These metrics suggest that this ADTRAN Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25.

ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] has 49.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 577.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.80 to 16.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 142.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 7.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.98. This RSI suggests that ADTRAN Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.