The share price of Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] inclined by $1.34, presently trading at $1.25. The company’s shares saw 64.27% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.76 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AEMD fall by -4.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.4300 compared to -0.1600 of all time high it touched on 05/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.88%, while additionally dropping -88.86% during the last 12 months. Aethlon Medical Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.75% increase from the current trading price.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -118.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -131.80. Its Return on Equity is -325.80%, and its Return on Assets is -191.50%. These metrics suggest that this Aethlon Medical Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.44.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has 9.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.76 to 11.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 5.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.