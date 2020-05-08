Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] took an upward turn with a change of 4.71%, trading at the price of $2.56 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 976520.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.74M shares for that time period. AGRX monthly volatility recorded 10.96%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.73%.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -57.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.45. Its Return on Equity is -59.40%, and its Return on Assets is -55.40%. These metrics suggest that this Agile Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.89. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has 76.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 185.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 4.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 630.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 17.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.