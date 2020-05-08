Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: ARLP] dipped by -3.81% on the last trading session, reaching $3.28 price per share at the time. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. represents 136.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 464.89M with the latest information.

The Alliance Resource Partners L.P. traded at the price of $3.28 with 403239.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ARLP shares recorded 923.98K.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:ARLP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] sitting at 22.30% and its Gross Margin at 93.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.40. These measurements indicate that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.71. Its Return on Equity is 29.90%, and its Return on Assets is 15.70%. These metrics all suggest that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.68 and P/E Ratio of 1.07. These metrics all suggest that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] has 136.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 464.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.70 to 19.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 8.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.