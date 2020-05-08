AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.[AMC] stock saw a move by 2.76% on Thursday, touching 1.42 million. Based on the recent volume, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AMC shares recorded 112.23M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock could reach median target price of $3.00.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock additionally went down by -18.90% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 27.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AMC stock is set at -72.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by -40.89% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AMC shares showcased -59.20% decrease. AMC saw 14.97 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.95 compared to high within the same period of time.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMC an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.10, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is sitting at 2.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70. Its Return on Equity is -11.90%, and its Return on Assets is -1.10%. These metrics suggest that this AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 852.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 801.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has 112.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 447.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 14.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 12.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] a Reliable Buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.