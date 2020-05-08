Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] saw a change by 5.77% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.60. The company is holding 165.37M shares with keeping 145.77M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 130.73% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -20.01%, trading +93.52% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 165.37M shares valued at 1.11 million were bought and sold.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMPE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.60, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -282.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -211.50. Its Return on Equity is -256.90%, and its Return on Assets is -85.90%. These metrics suggest that this Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.07. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.36.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has 165.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 99.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 1.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 8.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.