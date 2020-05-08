Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] saw a change by 13.08% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.21. The company is holding 35.18M shares with keeping 30.30M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 145.69% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -88.82% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -79.46%, trading +145.69% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 35.18M shares valued at 915689.0 were bought and sold.

Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE:AMPY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMPY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.21, with the high estimate being $9.75, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] sitting at -4.70% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.47. Its Return on Equity is -7.70%, and its Return on Assets is -4.90%. These metrics suggest that this Amplify Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] has 35.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.49 to 10.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.52, which indicates that it is 20.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] a Reliable Buy?

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.