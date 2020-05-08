Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] opened at $7.40 and closed at $7.39 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.55% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] had 983297.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.00M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.67%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.29%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.81 during that period and APTO managed to take a rebound to 9.25 in the last 52 weeks.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give APTO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.80, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.99. Its Return on Equity is -61.60%, and its Return on Assets is -55.10%. These metrics suggest that this Aptose Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.72. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.59.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has 77.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 603.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 9.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 330.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 7.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.