The share price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] inclined by $4.32, presently trading at $4.68. The company’s shares saw 231.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.41 recorded on 05/07/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AQST jumped by 8.58% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.76 compared to +0.37 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 127.18%, while additionally gaining 3.54% during the last 12 months. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.49% increase from the current trading price.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AQST an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.68, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 61.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -94.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -123.94. Its Return on Equity is 371.70%, and its Return on Assets is -107.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AQST financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] has 34.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 162.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.41 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 231.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.