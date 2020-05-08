Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE: ACRE] shares went higher by 1.85% from its previous closing of 7.55, now trading at the price of $7.69, also adding 0.14 points. Is ACRE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 388371.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ACRE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 30.27M float and a -2.58% run over in the last seven days. ACRE share price has been hovering between 17.72 and 2.78 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE:ACRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] sitting at 26.90% and its Gross Margin at 49.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.50. These measurements indicate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.85. Its Return on Equity is 8.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ACRE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 313.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 146.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 41.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.08 and P/E Ratio of 6.02. These metrics all suggest that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] has 33.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 251.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.78 to 17.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 176.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 8.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.